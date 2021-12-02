ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

71st Annual Santa Parade in Chehalis to Be Themed ‘Peace on Earth’

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7bGT_0dCSFH8U00
FILE PHOTO — Santa and Rudolph wave from the bucket of a Chehalis Fire truck as they make their way downtown in Chehalis in 2019.

After its absence left a void in the Chehalis Christmas spirit last year, the Santa Parade will return this Saturday, Dec. 4, for the 71st time. The parade will begin its roll through downtown Chehalis at 11 a.m.

The theme will be “Peace on Earth” and the grand marshal will be Chehalis Mayor Pro-Tem Daryl Lund. Joining the list of other community leaders who have been chosen as grand marshals is a great honor, Lund said.

“It's neat to be included in that group of people,” he said. “It's a great honor to be able to do that. Seventy-one years, that's pretty cool that it’s been happening this many years. It’s a very special event and to get to be picked, it’s just quite an honor.”

The part he’s most looking forward to, Lund said, is seeing all the happy kids and connecting with folks he hasn’t seen during the pandemic.

The parade is organized by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit ChamberWay.com or call 360-748-8885.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Justice Department sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps

The Justice Department on Monday filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging Texas Republicans' plan for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts based on new census figures. The lawsuit alleges that the state’s new maps, in violation of the Voting Rights Act, "deny or abridge the rights of Latino and...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing t o protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. athletes will...
SPORTS
CBS News

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chehalis, WA
Government
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Chehalis, WA
Society
Centralia, WA
Government
City
Chehalis, WA
Centralia, WA
Society
City
Centralia, WA
NBC News

David Perdue joins Georgia governor's race, setting up GOP showdown with Kemp

WASHINGTON — Former Sen. David Perdue is running for governor in Georgia, he announced Monday, setting up a primary showdown with Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. Perdue's announcement comes days after voting rights activist Stacey Abrams announced that she would run for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination in Georgia. In...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peace On Earth#The Santa Parade#Chamberway Com
The Associated Press

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
POLITICS
The Hill

New York mayor announces vaccine mandate for private-sector employers

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced on Monday that New York City is implementing a vaccine mandate for private-sector employers. De Blasio said the mandate, which is scheduled to take effect on Dec. 27, is a “preemptive strike” the city is taking to stop the “further growth” of COVID-19 as the weather gets colder, people start gathering for the holidays and more information emerges regarding the new omicron variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
263
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy