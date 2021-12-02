71st Annual Santa Parade in Chehalis to Be Themed ‘Peace on Earth’

FILE PHOTO — Santa and Rudolph wave from the bucket of a Chehalis Fire truck as they make their way downtown in Chehalis in 2019.

After its absence left a void in the Chehalis Christmas spirit last year, the Santa Parade will return this Saturday, Dec. 4, for the 71st time. The parade will begin its roll through downtown Chehalis at 11 a.m.

The theme will be “Peace on Earth” and the grand marshal will be Chehalis Mayor Pro-Tem Daryl Lund. Joining the list of other community leaders who have been chosen as grand marshals is a great honor, Lund said.

“It's neat to be included in that group of people,” he said. “It's a great honor to be able to do that. Seventy-one years, that's pretty cool that it’s been happening this many years. It’s a very special event and to get to be picked, it’s just quite an honor.”

The part he’s most looking forward to, Lund said, is seeing all the happy kids and connecting with folks he hasn’t seen during the pandemic.

The parade is organized by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit ChamberWay.com or call 360-748-8885.