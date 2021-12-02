19th District Lawmakers to Host Virtual Town Hall Jan. 15

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, mingles outside the commissioners chambers inside the Lewis County Courthouse in Chehalis.

State Reps. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, and Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet, and Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, are inviting 19th District residents to join them for a one-hour virtual town hall meeting on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 4 p.m.

Those who would like to participate must register in advance for the conference.

Lawmakers will preview the 2022 legislative session and provide constituents the opportunity to ask questions. Topics may include emergency powers reform, repeal of the long-term care payroll tax, legislation to fix the police-related bills from the 2021 session, transportation and other public policy topics related to the legislative session.

Registration can be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/y6v9nbv5.

The remote town hall event will be conducted using the Zoom platform. For more information, contact Walsh’s office at 360-485-0547, McEntire’s office at 360-786-7870 or Wilson’s office at 360-786-7636.