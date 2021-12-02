ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, WA

Cardinals Get Blasted by Class 1A Rockets

By The Chronicle staff
 5 days ago
A basketball sits on a gym floor during practice at Centralia College on Wednesday.

ROCKETS 72, CARDINALS 27

Castle Rock 21 21 20 10 — 72

Winlock 5 8 5 9 — 27

Scoring

Castle Rock: Marin 21, Rogen 9, Harris 3, Naugle 4, Rusher 5, L Patridge 14, Montgomery 2, Garcia 2, A Patridge 10

Winlock: Sickles 2, Fray-Parmantier 6, Ruiz 4, Ramirez 12, Svenson 3

Winlock was held to single-digit scoring in all four quarters during a 72-27 loss to Class 1A Castle Rock at home Wednesday in non-league action.

The Cardinals fell behind early as the Rockets rocketed out to a 21-5 run to start the game and were never able to recover.

Isaac Ramirez led the Cardinals with a team-high 12 points, while Cole Fray-Parmantier added six.

Winlock takes its second-straight loss to start the season after falling 47-35 to Pe Ell on Tuesday. The Cardinals (0-2 overall) host Class 1A Tenino (2-0) on Friday in another non-league match.

