Centralia, WA

Centralia Business Temporarily Relocates After Truck Crashed Into Building

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
 4 days ago
Shards of glass are seen scattered across the sidewalk in the 300 Block of South Tower Avenue in Centralia after a truck drove into the Lash and Brow Company Building Saturday morning.

Lash and Brow Company, a boutique and spa usually based in downtown Centralia, is temporarily operating out of Longview after a truck crashed into the salon’s building on South Tower Avenue on Saturday.

“… (U)nfortunately there is so much damage we are not even allowed to enter,” the business posted to its social media pages on Sunday.

Lash and Brow is hoping to secure a temporary location in Centralia by the end of the week.

“Please understand this pains us to have to cancel appts and even ask for grace the next few weeks while we navigate thru this. The last few days have been a rollercoaster of emotions,” said the business on social media.

The driver of the truck, Mike E. Blair, 54, of Centralia, is accused of driving under the influence. He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge in Centralia Municipal Court on Tuesday, but the hearing was postponed after Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, a health care provider with several hospitals in the Puget Sound area, informed the court Monday evening that Blair was currently a patient in one of their trauma units.

The extent of his injuries has not been released to the public.

