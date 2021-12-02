Centralia Sports Simulator ‘Par 4 Sports’ Celebrates Opening Day

A virtual bowling ball rolls down a lane at Par4Sports in Centralia.

Par 4 Sports, a new business inside the Northwest Sports Hub in Centralia, officially opened Dec. 1.

It will host virtual golf and many other sports simulations for family-friendly fun, birthday parties and those looking to practice their golf game with real-time feedback. Golfers can choose from 30 different courses from around the world, using real balls and clubs to hit against a thick, durable fabric wall.

Using eight different cameras, the simulator pulls up graphics instantaneously that mimic the feeling of standing on the golf course.

Groups of up to six can rent out one simulator bay at Par 4 Sports for $40 an hour Mondays through Thursdays or $50 an hour on Fridays through Sundays.

After graduating from Centralia in 2012, Par 4 Sports owner Andrew Pullin was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies. He played in the organization for seven years. Now, he’s getting the opportunity to bring his sports knowledge and background to his own community.

“I felt like this was a good opportunity for the community,” Pullin previously told The Chronicle. “I think golf will be a big portion of it, but because it offers a lot to a wider audience, it'll help out.”

To book a simulator at the new business, visit par4sport.com or head to the Facebook page Par 4 Sports.