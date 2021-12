What the heck? Did we just wake up in Stalinist Russia? The Missouri Public Utility Commission (MoPSC), which regulates public utilities in the state including the largest natural gas utility in the state (Spire, serving some 632,000 residents), has ordered Spire to send an email to customers fixing, retracting, correcting (whatever you want to call it) a previous email sent by Spire that warns customers they may soon be without natural gas because of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Even though Spire’s original email warning is 100% the truth. Does MoPSC have that kind of tyrannical power, to force speech?

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO