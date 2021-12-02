ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Fancy Pickup Trucks

By Mike Cox
Columbia Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI came late to pickup trucks. I bought my first at 33, even though I’d ridden in and driven several before then. I mean well worn, rusted bed, magnificent, no frills vehicles used as tools. Those were the trucks of my youth, and I respected the men who drove...

www.thecolumbiastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Car and Driver Deems These 2022 Models the Best Pickup Trucks of the Year

Car and Driver ranks its favorite pickup trucks, every single year. Its top five full size 2022 trucks include models from General Motors, Ford, and Ram. Neither Nissan nor Toyota’s full size pickups made it into the top five. The list also includes multiple special off-road performance editions. Here are the details on each of Car and Driver’s top five full size trucks for 2022.
CARS
Las Vegas Herald

Deliveries of GMC's Hummer electric pickup trucks starts December

General Motors will begin delivering its GMC Hummer electric pickup truck in December, according to Duncan Aldred, U.S. Vice President of Buick-GMC Aldred said the top-of-the-line "Edition 1" of the electric Hummer will have a driving range of 329 miles and a starting price of over $100,000. Subsequent models, with...
CARS
News Channel Nebraska

Woman dies when her car is struck by pickup truck in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 78-year-old Omaha woman has died after her car was struck by a pickup truck in Omaha. The accident happened just before 11 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 144th and Eldorado Drive. Police say a 2012 Toyota Tundra was driving above the 45 mph speed limit when it struck a stopped 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, which then struck two other vehicles.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickup Trucks#Guns#Datsun#Bellsouth
Idaho State Journal

One injured when pickup trucks collide at busy Pocatello intersection

POCATELLO — One person was injured when two pickup trucks collided on Saturday afternoon at a busy Pocatello intersection. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Yellowstone Avenue and Flandro Drive near the Costco retail store. One person was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for...
POCATELLO, ID
thedrive

There's an Unbelievable Treasure Trove of Low-Mile Cars, Trucks for Sale

All 15 vehicles have been carefully maintained by a Tennessee family and will be sold at no reserve. Lloyd Craig started collecting road art for his farm more than 25 years ago. Eventually, he added muscle cars and trucks to the mix and his son Corey and son-in-law Ted joined him in his pursuit of low-mileage vehicles. After hunting down, purchasing, and restoring dozens of automobiles, the Craig family has decided to release some of them back into the wild via the upcoming Mecum auction in Kissimmee, Florida January 6-15, 2022.
BUYING CARS
WDAM-TV

Pickup truck crash slows traffic on Hwy. 11 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Wednesday morning on Highway 11 near the Dollar General. According to witness Jennifer Roper, the driver of a gray Ford F-150 was driving east on Highway 11 when it started veering into oncoming traffic. The driver swerved to the right to miss an oncoming truck and hit the side of a red Ford F-150, which was pulling a trailer with a zero-turn lawnmower on board.
JONES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
MotorTrend Magazine

The Most Luxurious Full-Size Pickup Trucks on the Market

Luxury pickup trucks are the new normal-at least for those who are willing to pay top dollar for an upscale, full-size model. In recent years, brands from Detroit and Japan have been stuffing cabins with all manner of comfort and convenience gear and top-shelf amenities to pair with the exclusive power, ultra-smooth ride quality, and exceptional capability their trucks offer.
BUYING CARS
AL.com

Honda SUV, pickup recall 2021: Hoods open while driving

Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups. Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker...
CARS
capecod.com

Vehicle collides with Yarmouth DPW pickup truck

YARMOUTH – Just after 8 AM on Monday, a Ford Edge appeared to have struck the back of a town of Yarmouth Water Department Ford Super Duty pickup truck on Higgins Crowell Road just south of the Yarmouth Police station. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Firefighters also mitigated a fluid spill at the scene. Traffic was backed up in both directions on Higgins Crowell Road until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
YARMOUTH, MA
MotorBiscuit

A Skinny Guy Camper Turns Almost Any Pickup Truck Into an RV

Towing a trailer or a camper isn’t the only way that you can enjoy the RV lifestyle with a pickup truck. With a bed camper, your truck effectively becomes an RV—no towing hitch necessary. But that’s only the case if the camper you’re eyeing can fit in the bed and doesn’t overload your payload capacity. Fortunately, some models, such as the ones Skinny Guy Campers makes, make that first part a non-issue.
CARS
insideevs.com

Jeep's 'Electric' Pickup Truck Not Coming Until 2024: Report

As part of the merger between FCA and PSA Group, newly formed Stellantis announced a much more aggressive pace toward electrification. In fact, it has already released the Wrangler 4xe, which is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) that's quite popular. Jeep has plans to introduce a 4xe version of every model by 2025, with the Grand Cherokee 4xe coming to our shores in 2022.
CARS
stgeorgeutah.com

Police: Sleepy driver rolls pickup truck in Iron County

CEDAR CITY — A driver who police say fell asleep at the wheel rolled his pickup truck on state Route 130 in northern Iron County between Minersville and Enoch on Sunday morning. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Bambi Baie said the man was traveling southbound on SR-130 near mile marker 30...
IRON COUNTY, UT
Motor1.com

This Inflatable Pickup Truck Topper Is Literally Full Of Hot Air

Anyone who's owned a pickup truck knows the benefits of having a topper over the bed. All that closed-in space is great for keeping things secure and dry in the back, until it's time to haul something like a quad bike or a refrigerator that doesn't fit under the cap. On the flip side, sometimes you just want a cap for rare occasions but don't have room to store it when not in use.
CARS
insideevs.com

Rivian R1T Pickup Trucks Appear At Auto Show, People Are Curious

Two Rivian R1T electric pickups recently appeared at a South OC Cars and Coffee event and attracted a noticeable attention from visitors, according to a report shared by John Chow dot Com. We already know that the R1T is a head turner as it's quite an attractive looking vehicle and...
CARS
thedrive

The Best Gifts for People Who Actually Use Their Pickup Trucks

Sure, floor mats are great, but we're talking about real truck stuff here. If you or someone you love drives a pickup truck, there's probably a reason for it. That reason might be work-related, or it might be status-related—I'm not about to judge for either because this is about being helpful, okay? Either way, this is the gift guide for people whose trucks are more than just high-riding family cars. It's for people who, for work or play, actually use their pickups. It's time to discuss what accessories, tools, gizmos, and doo-dads are must-haves if your daily driver has an eight-foot bed that never has to be made.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best AWD Cars to Buy in 2022

If you're looking for an all-wheel-drive car, your choices have never been more diverse. Growing numbers of automakers are making this traction-adding feature optional or even standard on a wide range of models, with some of the most popular cars on the market benefiting from an additional set of drive wheels.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy