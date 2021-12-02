Mountain View Bible Church offers message of thanks, encouragement

1 Thessalonians 5:18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. When someone thanks you, what kinds of thoughts and emotions come over you? I’m sure you are like most people, where you feel seen, noticed, appreciated for something you did or said, or had part in. We may even feel that sense of accomplishment or connection that we do have meaning and matter to another or some cause. In addition, we can feel a sense that we made a difference, had an impact, added something of significance to another’s life or project, bigger than ourselves. There is a power in the ‘thanks.’ Now, true sometimes we can feel a bit surprised because we wonder if we really deserve it, or they must be mistaken because we don’t feel all that worthy of it. Honestly, that’s more what happens in me. I know it’s mostly because of my past in experiencing harsh criticism, so it does take some thought to let the wonderful aroma of the blessing of thanks encourage me. Yes, there is a power in thanks, and it does bring on joy.

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO