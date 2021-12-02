ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Mountain View Bible Church offers message of thanks, encouragement

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour days before Thanksgiving, on a sunny November morning, members of Mountain View Bible Church gathered for their Sunday service, greeting each other as they found their seats. After some welcoming words from Assistant Pastor Chad Finke, and after raising their voices in song, the congregants celebrated communion and...

Washington Post

Marcus Lamb died of covid-19 after his network discouraged vaccines. But some Christian leaders don’t want to talk about it.

When famed televangelist Marcus Lamb died this week at 64 after contracting covid-19, a who’s who of conservative Christian leaders sent out regrets. Evangelist Franklin Graham said Lamb is now “experiencing heaven.” National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference head Samuel Rodriguez called him a “faithful follower of Jesus ... with a heart for the lost and broken.”
RELIGION
huntingdondailynews.com

Church becomes debt free

Emmanuel Bible Church of Huntingdon can now expand its Christian mission after becoming debt free in October of this year. Church members celebrated Sunday with a symbolic mortgage burning ceremony followed by fellowship with cake and ice cream. Member, Matt Guisler, started off the ceremony by sharing some of the...
HUNTINGDON, PA
erienewsnow.com

Emotions high as local Catholic Churches potentially Consolidate

John Juliano has been a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church on Walnut Street for most of his life. "There's times I come in the church, and I’m talking to [the Lord], or I'm talking to Mary and I just get this… I still get that. That's what it means to me," he said.
RELIGION
oc-breeze.com

Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: There is a power in thanks

1 Thessalonians 5:18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. When someone thanks you, what kinds of thoughts and emotions come over you? I’m sure you are like most people, where you feel seen, noticed, appreciated for something you did or said, or had part in. We may even feel that sense of accomplishment or connection that we do have meaning and matter to another or some cause. In addition, we can feel a sense that we made a difference, had an impact, added something of significance to another’s life or project, bigger than ourselves. There is a power in the ‘thanks.’ Now, true sometimes we can feel a bit surprised because we wonder if we really deserve it, or they must be mistaken because we don’t feel all that worthy of it. Honestly, that’s more what happens in me. I know it’s mostly because of my past in experiencing harsh criticism, so it does take some thought to let the wonderful aroma of the blessing of thanks encourage me. Yes, there is a power in thanks, and it does bring on joy.
RELIGION
Christ
Times Daily

2 churches offering Thanksgiving meals

Two area churches will offer Thanksgiving meals this week. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
RELIGION
Daily Republic

Religious View: Healing the ‘broken’ church

To begin with today, on behalf of myself and all the other faith-based fellowships, I need to extend my sincerest thanks for the opportunity extended to us to share our varied viewpoints and beliefs with the reader and also with each other. Again, I extend my sincerest thanks and gratitude...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l A Thanks-giving message

As we enter the holiday season, let's realize that there are neighbors, young and elder, whose weeks ahead are not brimming with joy. For whatever reason, in whatever circumstance, we know that people in need can be helped if we choose to do so. As the Talmud asks of us ... If not you, who? If not now, when?
RELIGION
Kiss Country 93.7

Put the ‘Thanks’ in Thanksgiving with Our Top 10 Thanksgiving Bible Verses

As we take time to count our blessings and reflect on all we're thankful for this Thanksgiving, don't forget His word with regard to gratitude. I truly believe that the family that prays together, stays together. After all, when you put Him first in your life, He'll bless you abundantly. That's why we should reflect on His grace in our life every day, not just Thanksgiving. However, I thought I'd share some of my favorite scriptures with regard to being thankful. I hope you enjoy!
RELIGION
lasentinel.net

L.A.-area Ministers Encourage a Spirit of Thankfulness

While 2020 was a tough year, 2021 is not looking much better, especially among L.A.’s Black and Brown people. The pandemic continues to ravage those communities, gentrification is driving many from traditional minority neighborhoods and economic improvements have yet to reach these groups. In addition, racial unrest is increasing across the nation and politically, the country is more divided than ever.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kempercountymessenger.com

Giving thanks is an opportunity to be embraced

In the midst of extreme busyness, we suddenly find ourselves in the midst of Thanksgiving and the holiday season. Thanksgiving is certainly about family, food, and football, however, it is imperative that the actual giving of thanks not be defined by a brief prayer over our Thanksgiving meal. First of...
RELIGION
bluemountaineagle.com

Church meal helps hundreds give thanks

It wasn't on the Biblical level of feeding 5,000. But an Emporia church followed the example Thursday, and drew a large crowd. “We don't have an exact count,” said Neil Taylor, minister of Emporia Church of Christ. “Based upon how much food went out the door, based upon how little pie we have left... we had about 500 people.”
RELIGION
Religion
Herald & Review

LETTER: Bible provides leisure encouragement

After purchasing tickets at Kirkland Fine Arts Center for my loving wife and I to attend the much anticipated and always inspirational student performance of Vespers Christmas, I paused in the parking lot on this bright and sunny crisp November afternoon to catch a glimpse of Millikin University's campus. Indeed,...
DECATUR, IL
Morgan Hill Times

Guest view: Giving thanks on Thanksgiving

As we draw nearer to Thanksgiving, I am reminded of this holiday’s origins and significance. There are some interesting and noteworthy parallels with today’s world, two years after Covid-19 began. While Thanksgiving has only been a national holiday since it was established in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln during the...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NWI.com

Church 'thankful to gather' with community for Thanksgiving dinner

WINFIELD — Thanksgiving came early at Church of the Four Seasons. Guests dined in at fall, holiday decorated round tables or had the choice of carrying out their turkey and trimmings meal starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. This was the first year for the event to be held inside...
WINFIELD, IN
ohlone.edu

President Bishop | Message of Thanks

I want to wish you all a wonderful, safe and restful break. First and foremost, allow me to say “thank you” for being the college that we are now and the one we are becoming. As we enter the start of the holiday season, I hope you find the time...
FREMONT, CA
The Marion Star

Pastor column: Being thankful for the message of the cross

The Apostle Paul tells that he had been called for one purpose and that purpose was to make known Jesus and the message of the cross…For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God (1 Corinthians 1:18). That message was to be his focus and that message was to be his ministry.
MARION, OH
LaGrange Daily News

OUR VIEW: So much to be thankful for this year

Every year around Thanksgiving, many people use social media to count down the number of things they are thankful for. It’s a great concept, and it really gets you thinking. We all have possessions we cherish, but when it’s time to list out what we’re truly thankful for, most of us top that list with family members and relationships that mean the world to us.
FESTIVAL

