Hunnicutts celebrate 25 years

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the suspected Michigan school shooter, appeared in court after being arrested early Saturday. They have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Michael George reports.
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN fired anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday less than a week after new information emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year. The network had suspended its prime-time host on Tuesday...
The detection of the newly identified omicron COVID-19 variant in multiple U.S. states is expected to dominate this week’s Sunday show circuit. Earlier this week, the United States announced its first confirmed case of the newly detected omicron variant, which scientists and health officials are racing to learn more about. The first case was discovered in a vaccinated San Francisco resident who just returned from South Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
U.S. intelligence is warning of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine involving as many as 175,000 troops as soon as January, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News following a Friday report in The Washington Post about the scale of a possible offensive. The plans involve extensive movement of 100...
The death toll following the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java has risen to 13, with seven people still missing, officials said Sunday as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered search efforts. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick...
As parts of the southeast and southern U.S. see record-breaking warm temperatures, some parts of Hawaii are facing a blizzard warning for the weekend. The forecast blizzard would be the first to hit Hawaii since 2018, the National Weather Service confirmed to CBS News. The blizzard warning is the result...
The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
The political left has renewed its calls to tax churches after a plumber at Pastor Joel Osteen's church found hundreds of envelopes full of cash. A plumber called into a Houston radio station KILT-FM on Thursday, according to the city's KPRC-TV. The caller said, "There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile. Went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall."
(CNN) — Friends, family and an entire Michigan high school are grieving the loss of four students after a 15-year-old sophomore allegedly opened fire during the school day, killing four peers and shooting seven others on campus. A suspect was in custody and charged after Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High...
