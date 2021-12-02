ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council slows Buscaino’s resolutions to ban encampments at 161 sites

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MAbin_0dCSAJ0Z00
| Photo by Robin Kanouse via Flickr ( CC BY-NC 2.0 )

Instead of voting to approve resolutions to enforce the city’s anti-camping law in 161 locations in Councilman Joe Buscaino’s district, Los Angeles City Council members Wednesday sent the resolutions to the Homelessness and Poverty Committee.

Several council members expressed concern about the high number of locations being submitted for enforcement by Buscaino.

“My understanding is that we are going to do street engagement with all of the different sites that we have as we move forward (with enforcement). And I know in my district we’ve been doing that meticulously,” said Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who had a resolution that was passed by the council to enforce encampment bans in certain areas of his district earlier this fall.

“With 161 sites, I’m concerned we’re not doing the full street engagement. And I can’t imagine that (Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority) has even done the assessment forms,” he added.

The city’s anti-camping law, which went into effect Sept. 3, prohibits sleeping, sitting, camping and obstructing the public right of way within 500 feet of “sensitive” facilities, including schools, day care facilities, parks and libraries.

It can be enforced once the council passes a resolution to designate a specific area for enforcement, posts signage and gives notice of the date that the ordinance will be enforced for the area.

The council also passed a street engagement strategy designed to accompany enforcement. Under the strategy, developed by the CAO and the chief legislative analyst, the following steps are supposed to be followed before a resolution is voted on by the council:

  • a City Council member introduces a resolution selecting locations for enforcement;
  • the LAHSA and the council identify service and housing resources needed and their availability, develop an outreach plan and determine a time frame to execute the street engagement strategy;
  • daily performance reports and an end-of-engagement summary report is made available to the council, the Los Angeles Housing Department and the city’s homeless coordinator regarding client contracts, engagements, services and referrals offered and other housing-related outcomes for outreach services; and
  • a final cleanup date is determined and communicated to staff, and a formal documented “offer of housing” report is provided by LAHSA.

“Today the City Council failed to protect 161 sensitive sites in my district, including schools, libraries, parks, and daycare centers from having dangerous encampments nearby,” Buscaino said after the vote. “The LA City Council is not treating our homelessness crisis as the emergency that it is. That’s why I’ve proposed a citywide ballot measure that will create a uniform rule that will require housing to be offered to anyone that is currently living on the streets and require people to accept that shelter. Camping would no longer be allowed in our public spaces. I believe that is the correct approach to solve street homelessness once and for all.”

Buscaino — who is running for mayor next year — told the council before Wednesday’s vote that LAHSA had completed the steps within the street engagement strategy for nearly 100 of the 161 locations. His office told City News Service that most of those sites did not have encampments, but the resolutions were preventive.

Councilman Kevin de León, who chairs the Homelessness and Poverty Committee, said the committee would work with Buscaino and staff on the resolutions before moving them back to the full City Council.

Buscaino responded to concerns from his colleagues by saying, “nothing in (the anti-camping law) prohibits us or limits us from identifying a number of sensitive sites … we were never told that you can only identify 10 sites, 20 sites, 30 sites.”

Councilman Gil Cedillo made a similar argument in favor of Buscaino’s resolutions, and added that council members are best suited to make decisions for their own districts.

“He has put forth, as he is obligated to do, a number that at this moment he feels represents the best interests of his district. There’s a principal involved here. The principal is … who is best positioned to apply that policy to the facts of their district,” Cedillo said. “When you cast the vote, think about the principal that’s involved here, the underlying principal of surrendering your duty, your obligation to your district to a committee after we’ve made a collective policy direction.”

Along with Cedillo and Buscaino, Councilmen Marqueece Harris-Dawson and John Lee voted against sending the resolutions back to committee.

The ordinance also prohibits sitting, sleeping, lying, storing personal property or otherwise obstructing the public right of way without a resolution’s passage in several areas of the city, including within two feet of any fire hydrant or fire plug; within five feet of any operational or utilizable entrance or exit; within 10 feet of a loading dock or driveway; in a manner that interferes with any activity for which the city has issued a permit or restricts accessible passage as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act; or anywhere within a street, including bike paths.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Arcadia announces redistricting mapping tool, public hearing schedule

The City of Arcadia has released a public mapping tool for the City Council redistricting process. In that portal, residents can now draw both a map and a community of interest for the city. To let the City Council know about a community of interest and what brings it together, or to submit a suggested City Council district map, visitors are encouraged to share their maps using this tool.
ARCADIA, CA
HeySoCal

San Bernardino County opens third phase of Bloomington affordable housing complex

San Bernardino County and Related California executives celebrated the grand opening of the third phase of an approximately five-acre site containing 98 new affordable housing units for qualifying families. The development’s first phase, completed in 2016, featured the new 6,500-square-foot Bloomington Public Library plus 106 affordable senior and family housing units. The second phase, completed in 2017, featured 84 new affordable family housing units.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Local pilot Les Rivera joining Pasadena Media Board of Directors

Les Rivera, who has been a pilot since 1987 and has conducted worldwide and domestic passenger flights with more than 28,000 total flying hours under his belt, was recently appointed by Councilmember Gene Masuda to represent District 4 on the Board of Directors for Pasadena Media, also known as the Pasadena Community Access Corporation.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
HeySoCal

Arcadia seeking candidates to fill City Council District 5 vacancy

The Arcadia City Council is seeking applications for appointment to fill the unexpired term for Arcadia City Council District 5. Interested applicants must submit a City Council Vacancy Appointment Application to the City Clerk’s Office via email to CityClerk@ArcadiaCA.gov by Monday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 a.m. To be considered for...
ARCADIA, CA
HeySoCal

LA City Council to vote on ordinance banning ghost guns

The City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would prohibit the possession, purchase, sale, receipt and transportation of “ghost guns” in Los Angeles. The ordinance requires unanimous approval to be adopted on its first reading. If it does not receive unanimous approval, it will return next...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Bob Blumenfield
HeySoCal

LA City Council bans possession, purchase, sale of ghost guns

The City Council Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance to prohibit the possession, purchase, sale, receipt and transportation of “ghost guns” in Los Angeles. The ordinance was requested by a motion from Councilmen Paul Koretz and Paul Krekorian, which also passed through the council unanimously. It will next go to Mayor Eric Garcetti for his signature.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La City Council#Los Angeles City Council#Resolutions#Poverty#Signage#Lahsa
HeySoCal

No new health orders expected for LA County as Omicron looms

Los Angeles County continued preparing Tuesday for the anticipated appearance of the newly identified Omicron variant of COVID-19, circulating information to health care providers about risks of international travel and protocols for submitting samples to be tested for the new mutation. But the county’s public health director said despite the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
HeySoCal

Enforcement begins for LA’s proof-of-vaccination law

Los Angeles Monday began enforcing its law requiring Angelenos patronizing indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment and recreational facilities, personal care establishments and some city buildings to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. The law went into effect on Nov. 8, but beginning Monday, the Department of Building and Safety can...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy