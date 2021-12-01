ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to reveal ‘winter plan’ on COVID, omicron variant. Here’s what health experts want to hear.

Is the new COVID-19 normal a new, worrisome variant every few months?

Is the new COVID-19 normal a new, worrisome variant every few months?. The ideal scenario is that so many people are protected through vaccination the virus has fewer chances to evolve. … “If the virus has nowhere to spread, it has no opportunity to mutate and cause new variants to emerge,” said David Souleles, director of the COVID-19 Response Team at the University of California, Irvine.
Biden’s winter Covid plan is what a new normal might look like

Experts were already a little worried about another winter surge of Covid-19. Now the omicron variant has amplified those concerns, though we still don’t know to what extent it will alter the course of the pandemic. The Biden administration is trying to get ahead of the threat, detailing a new...
Are new COVID variants like Omicron linked to low vaccine coverage? Here's what the science says

The emergence of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern, Omicron, has reignited global discussions of vaccine distribution, virus mutation, and immunity against new virus strains. Some experts have suggested the emergence of a new strain could be a result of low levels of vaccine coverage in developing nations. So how do new virus variants emerge? And what role does vaccination play? The relationship is still unclear but here’s what we know so far. À lire aussi : Omicron is the new COVID kid on...
Local parents, health experts monitoring omicron variant's impact on children

Local parents, health experts monitoring omicron variant's impact on children. New data from South Africa show that about 10 percent of those hospitalized with the coronavirus' omicron variant are age 2 or younger, marking the first time young children seem to be at risk from the virus. Reporter: Amanda Lamb.
Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to Covid-19. But with the rapidly-spreading omicron variant of Covid-19 often causing mild symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat, it is very hard to tell the difference without testing.Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s...
Biden Unleashed a New Covid Plan

There has been a growing concern about a new Covid-19 variant as we head into the winter months. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his winter coronavirus strategy, which includes distribution of free at-home rapid tests, mask requirements on public transit and strict testing protocols for all international travelers.
5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Portland metro doctor addresses COVID-19 vaccine myths

Dr. Ritu Sahni joined ClackCo TV for 'mythbusting' session refuting concerns gathered from social mediaAs the world nears its second full year since the initial COVID-19 outbreak, a myriad of questions and concerns surrounding vaccines, mask-wearing and other safety protocols have proven themselves an enduring facet of global discourse. To offer a professional medical perspective on lingering safety concerns from right here in the Portland metro region, government broadcast outlet #ClackCo TV sat down for a "mythbusting" session with Dr. Ritu Sahni, medical director for Clackamas County, Washington County and Lake Oswego emergency medical systems. In a video edit...
