Star Vault’s first-person, sandbox MMO Mortal Online 2 is nearing its launch window and, should all things go as planned, will be available to play in January 2022. With that event creeping up on us, the developer is offering would-be-players a fresh look at what the game has to offer with a new gameplay trailer. It offers looks at everything from models in character creation to environments to – yes, some combat. There’s also brief peeks at the land claim and building systems.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO