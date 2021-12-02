ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipley Do-Nuts New State Entry

By Shipley Do-Nuts
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 02, 2021 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for 85 years, opened its first location in South Carolina in Greenwood. The new 2,300-square-foot...

Shipley Do-Nuts Opens First South Carolina Store

Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for 85 years, opened its first location in South Carolina in Greenwood and has plans to open several more shops throughout the state in the coming years. The new 2,300-square-foot shop offers more than 60 varieties of freshly made do-nuts, including its iconic...
