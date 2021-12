Brad Kent is a mad genius. He's co-founder of Blaze Pizza, the fast casual chain with over 240 locations nationally. Blaze is known for its delicious pizzas and the company's eco-friendly stance. Kent is a self-admitted food scientist, and in an exclusive interview with Mashed, he filled us in on his latest endeavor, Bagel + Slice, located in northeastern Los Angeles. Kent has been working for years on developing the perfect bagel; in his mind, the New York City-style bagel that your grandparents loved and remember fondly. Bagel baking has mostly become mechanized, and Kent is determined to show Los Angeles — and probably the rest of the world — what they've been missing.

