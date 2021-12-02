Okta CEO: The heart of technology is identity, it's about securely connecting people to technology

Umbrella Network, a decentralized Layer-2 oracle solution, today announced its launch on Avalanche, providing the ecosystem access to high-scale and low-cost oracles. Avalanche is designed as a highly scalable ecosystem, with the aim of delivering near-instant transaction finality while levying low transaction fees. It has grown at a rapid pace, hitting new all-time highs in user activity, including transaction volume, unique addresses (670,000-plus), and assets transferred from Ethereum to Avalanche over the Avalanche Bridge ($5.9 billion).
