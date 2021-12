I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Every film and show alike has an incredibly unrealistic portrayal of university living. Unlike Rory Gilmore from “Gilmore Girls,” my grandparents are not paying for my tuition nor naming a building after me. Quite frankly, college is the opposite of perfect. In other words, it’s quite messy. It’s an extreme understatement to say that the lives of college students are nothing less than chaotic. The other day, I had two pieces of chocolate for lunch because I didn’t have the time to grab an actual meal before class. See what I mean?

BERKELEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO