The all important date in the NHL season is upon us. Thanksgiving Day is just a few days away and things are starting to come into focus. At this point in the season, we have a very clear idea of which teams will definitely be competing for a Stanley Cup and which ones will be hoping the ping pong balls bounce their way at the draft lottery. Teams like the Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Lightning and others are in that first group. The Coyotes, Senators, Canadiens and Canucks are all solidly in that second group.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO