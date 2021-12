Nearly 300 alumni, parents and friends of the University donated nearly $50,000 to University causes during this year's global Giving Tuesday celebration. The University's Giving Tuesday campaign began with a special video message promoting THR1VE, a program which supports University students who identify as first-generation college students, from the Rev. Joseph G. Marina, S.J., University president. In the video, Father Marina, a first-generation college student, talks about the transformational impact his education had upon his life. Many of Tuesday's donations were designated for THR1VE, where they will help to ensure that first-generation college students continue to thrive at Scranton. To view the donor honor roll, visit this link.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO