More than 20 months after Rich Williams stepped down as Groupon's CEO, the Chicago tech firm finally has its next full-time chief executive officer. Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) said Wednesday it has named Kedar Deshpande its next CEO. Deshpande was previously the CEO of online footwear company Zappos, a role he assumed in August 2020 after the death of Zappos founder and CEO Tony Hsieh. Hsieh died from injuries he suffered in a house fire in New London, Conn.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO