ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Proposed Turnpike Reform Package Designed to ‘Stop Bleeding’ of Uncollected Tolls

By Dan Weckerly
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A return of in-person toll takers is one of the proposals to stem the tide of unpaid trips on roadways that include the Pennsylvania Turnpike. State Sen. Marty Flynn plans to introduce a Turnpike reform package in hopes of preventing future uncollected tolls, often...

vista.today

Comments / 0

Related
susqcoindy.com

Proposed toll raises concerns

PennDOT’s open house on the proposed tolling of a Interstate 81 bridge in Great Bend Township did little to assuage concerns of residents and elected officials who attended the Monday event held at the Blue Ridge High School in New Milford. The purpose of the open house for the I-81...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

To prevent future toll ‘leakage,’ Pa. Sen. Marty Flynn introduces Turnpike reform package

In three pieces of legislation, the Scranton lawmaker proposes increased penalties for drivers who do not pay their tolls, mandated finance reporting from the Turnpike Commission to the General Assembly, and reinstated staffing at Turnpike interchanges. The post To prevent future toll ‘leakage,’ Pa. Sen. Marty Flynn introduces Turnpike reform package appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Herald-Dispatch

West Virginia Turnpike toll fee to increase by 25 cents in 2022

CHARLESTON — Travelers on the West Virginia Turnpike will ring in 2022 with an increase in toll fees. The rate for Class 1 vehicles, which includes most passenger vehicles, will increase from $4 to $4.25 effective Jan. 1, 2022, West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeffrey Miller told the Joint Legislative Oversight Commission on the Department of Transportation Accountability on Sunday.
CHARLESTON, WV
wkok.com

Bills to Prevent Uncollected Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Capital Star is reporting.. .After more than $104 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year, a state senator says he’s come up with a way to prevent future losses. Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Lackawanna, wrote in a memo seeking support from colleagues earlier this month, “This number is unacceptable, and it demands a targeted approach to increase enforcement and penalties for those that consistently evade paying applicable tolls.” Flynn, a member of the 14-member Senate Transportation Committee, says he plans to introduce a package of bills to prevent future uncollected tolls, commonly referred to as “leakage.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Chester County, PA
Traffic
KDKA News Radio

PA Turnpike Toll Takers

104 million dollars. That’s how much the PA Turnpike lost in uncollected tolls last year. We support Senator Flynn’s efforts to keep E-Z Pass drivers from covering the cost of those who don’t play by the rules.
TRAFFIC
PennLive.com

No one likes tolling, but what do you propose? | PennLive letters

In a recent editorial, Greg Moreland and Rebecca Oyler argue vigorously against using the Public-Private Partnership (P3) process to toll 9 bridges to pay for their replacement. I am not particularly fond of tolling to pay for infrastructure, and their arguments against it raise some good points. I favor a per-mile fee for all vehicles. What is missing from their arguments is a solution for how they would raise revenue?
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Flynn
krwg.org

Constitutional Concerns On Proposed Bail Reform In New Mexico

Commentary: In 2016, New Mexicans amended our unfortunate constitutional stance on pretrial release and bail. Our bail provision was modeled after a colonial Pennsylvania constitution. Bail was important. An accused is presumed not guilty unless and until someone proves s/he is. Not so in China, Russia, Iran, or Belarus. Bail...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Pa Turnpike#Tolling#The Turnpike Commission
Liberal First

Gov. Kelly signs bill in response to federal vaccine mandate

There has been much debate regarding a federal mandate in place for the COVID-19 vaccine, and Tuesday, Kansas Gov. Laura signed a bill regarding just that. “I have been clear that I believe it is too late to impose a federal standard. States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 for nearly two years. I know there are Kansans who believe this legislation goes too far, and there are others who believe this legislation doesn’t go far enough,” Gov. Kelly noted in a statement. “But I was elected to lead, and leadership means seeking compromise. This bill is the result of compromise in action. Now that it is signed, we need to turn our attention towards pressing issues like growing our economy and passing my plan to Axe the Food Tax, so we can put money back into everyday Kansans’ pockets.”
HEALTH
ocnjdaily.com

Toll Hike Proposed on Cape May County Bridges

The agency that operates five toll bridges linking the Cape May County shore communities along the scenic Ocean Drive is proposing a 50-cent fare increase to generate extra revenue to maintain antiquated bridges dating to the 1930s. Karen Coughlin, executive director of the Cape May County Bridge Commission, said that...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
starvedrock.media

Wolf vetoes conceal-carry without a license

(The Center Square) – Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed legislation that would have allowed residents to carry a concealed firearm without a license, claiming the measure would exacerbate gun violence in the commonwealth. “This legislation removes the requirement that an individual obtain a license, and with it, the ability of law...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
thefreshtoast.com

4 States That Could Legalize Recreational Cannabis In 2022

If these states do move forward with the legalization of adult use recreational cannabis, the fight for the end of nationwide cannabis prohibition could be reaching its finale. The amount of states where people can walk into a dispensary and buy their favorite cannabis products, just like alcohol, have been...
POLITICS
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy