The Polygon price analysis is bullish today. The current resistance for MATIC is also present at $1.92. Support for MATIC is present at $1.81. The Polygon price analysis shows the coin is bullish today, as the price surged to $1.92 from $1.78. MATIC has set a higher high by crossing above the $1.81 resistance level, which also is the price cap of 29th November. However, there is another crucial resistance, just a few decimal values above the current price level at $1.928, and MATIC bulls will need more support to make a push through as market pressure is also high at this point.

