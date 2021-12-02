ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Inside The Private Lives Of The Royal Family

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Martha sits down with photographer and author Christopher Anderson to discuss his new book,...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
People

Meghan Markle's New Photo of Archie Reveals How He Takes After Prince Harry — and Prince George!

Meghan Markle offered a new glimpse at her son Archie — and his "chick inn." As part of the Duchess of Sussex's appearance on pal Ellen DeGeneres' talk show on Thursday, Meghan shared a new photo of her 2-year-old son. Taken from behind (and showing off his reddish hair, just like dad Prince Harry!), the shot shows Archie standing in the family's chicken coop that was first seen during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
purewow.com

The Royal Family Gives Rare Peek Inside the Round Tower at Windsor Castle

The royal family seems to be taking a page out of Architectural Digest's book, because they've been offering some rare peeks inside their homes on Instagram. In the past few months, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have been giving inside glimpses of their main residence, Clarence House. Meanwhile, we've learned intriguing tidbits about the royal residences, like when Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, divulged that there's a secret tunnel leading from St. James’s Palace to a local bar.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Royal Heartbreak: Prince Charles Caught Verbally Abusing Princess Diana In Newly Unearthed Video

Princess Diana heard more painful words from Prince Charles than expected, one of which had been recorded in a newly unearthed clip. Before Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced, the Princess of Wales publicly spoke about the struggles she faced as the duke's wife. She also spoke up about her mental and emotional struggles while trying to please her husband despite his infidelity.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince William Thinks Duchess Was Used As A Puppet On Ellen Show? Vows Never To Forgive Her

Prince William and Kate Middleton allegedly felt humiliated by Meghan Markle's "Ellen Show" gig. Prince William and Meghan Markle’s relationship remains strained. Previous reports revealed that the second in line to the throne wasn’t thrilled when Prince Harry informed him that he was going to propose to Markle. In fact, the Duke of Cambridge tried to convince Prince Harry to postpone his proposal and instead wait until he and Markle know each other better.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Lives#British Royal Family#Uk#The Royal Family
Best Life

Harry & Meghan Left the Royal Family After the Queen Did This, Sources Say

There has been a lot of talk about why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working members of the royal family ever since they made their announcement in January 2020. This includes everything from pure speculation about the couple's decision to their own tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they explained everything firsthand. But, now, a new book claims that there was another reason that Meghan and Harry chose to step down from the royal family, and it had to do with a photo on Queen Elizabeth's desk.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Duchess of Cambridge was left in tears after confronting Meghan Markle over 'bullying of Palace staff' just days before the royal wedding, Camilla pal Kirstie Allsopp claims

The Duchess of Cambridge was left in tears after confronting Meghan Markle just days before the royal wedding over claims she had bullied staff, Kirstie Allsopp has claimed. Kate Middleton, 39, was said to have been left in tears after she 'lost control' during a row with her future sister-in-law, which stemmed over claims Meghan had been rude to Palace staff, television presenter Ms Allsopp told The Telegraph.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Best Life

The Real Reason Harry & Meghan Won't Be at the Royal Christmas, Sources Say

It sounds like it might be a California Christmas for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this year. According to a report from Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be attending the royal family's Christmas celebrations in England. "Royal sources" told the publication that the couple have made their decision and also shared the supposed reason why they will not be joining the celebrations at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince William's mental health crisis: Duke reveals how he was engulfed by a dark cloud of depression after his air ambulance dash to accident involving a boy close to George's age left him feeling 'like the whole world was dying'

Prince William has revealed that he was engulfed by a dark cloud of anguish and depression after witnessing the aftermath of a devastating accident. In a remarkable display of candour, the Duke vividly describes how his torment left him feeling as if 'the whole world was dying'. His mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry reveals new pastime he couldn't do at London home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex give royal fans glimpses into their gorgeous Montecito home via virtual appearances, and on Wednesday, Prince Harry joined a video call for The Legacy Award unveiling a huge telescope in the background. While the large prop could be just for decorative purposes, it is...
Daily Mail

'You appreciate it a lot more': Prince William says he and Harry used to fend off Charles' efforts to cajole them into the great outdoors - but now shares his father's love for the countryside

Like many children, William says he and his brother Prince Harry tried to fend off their father's efforts to cajole them into the great outdoors – but that he now shares Prince Charles's appreciation of the countryside. 'When I grew up, my father used to love his walking, and still...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Charles Spencer leaves fans stunned with unseen childhood photo

Charles Spencer's social media feed is often filled with stunning shots of his family home, Althorp House, but earlier this week he shared a different kind of photo. The father-of-seven stunned fans when he shared an unseen photo from his childhood in which he was sat up in bed eagerly reading The Battle of Blenheim. In the picture, which was taken in 1976, the young Earl sported some red hair as he wore a pyjama top with an intricate pattern decorating it, and made sure to keep warm in a white dressing gown. Behind him where a large pair of white curtains that had already been drawn.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

677K+
Followers
130K+
Post
591M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy