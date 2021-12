On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Quint Tatro of Joule Financial said he likes the recent report by UBS on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT). Tatro commented that Uber is going to see an increase in margins with ride-sharing movement getting back online. For those concerned about spread of new variants, the company has a huge delivery business, which is doing "exceptionally well," he said. Tatro added that he likes both names here.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO