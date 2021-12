The Sandbox price has erased some of the gains it made in November. It has dropped by more than 43% as enthusiasm fades. We explain whether to buy the dip or sell the rip. The Sandbox (SAND/USD) has been slapped in the face recently. The coin jumped by more than 1,100% in November, becoming one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world. It is now trading at $4.78, which is about 43% below the highest level in November. Its total market cap has retreated to more than $4.7 billion.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO