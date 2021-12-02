Logistics Automation Market Research Insights 2021, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and COVID-19 Impact Forecast till 2027

Market Overview- The global bioenergy market size is projected to reach USD 642.71 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Deepening commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement will be a critical factor augmenting the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Bioenergy Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type (Solid Biomass, Liquid Biofuel, Biogas, and Others), By Feedstock (Agricultural Waste, Wood and Woody Biomass, Solid Waste and Others), By Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The Paris Agreement was a landmark moment in the fight against climate change as it contained actionable commitments by the top emission countries. These commitments were focused towards mitigating the extreme effects of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and curbing global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Currently, 197 countries, with the exception of Russia, Iran, and Turkey, have signed the agreement. In the quest to control emissions, countries are actively switching to bioenergy sources such as biomass and biofuels to meet their electricity requirements, since these sources can supply electricity to all end-use industries. Thus, expanding participation in the Paris Agreement will bode well for this market.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO