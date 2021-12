SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — State Representative Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 1 he is running for reelection in the newly drawn 107th district. “There are many challenges facing our state right now,” Rep. Halbrook said. “We have not addressed pensions. We have done nothing to provide Illinois residents with any kind of meaningful tax relief. Spending is out of control, and we have failed to root out the culture of corruption in Illinois. We need a new approach and that can only happen if reform-minded candidates run for the statehouse and win. I am running to continue to keep fighting to turn our state around.”

