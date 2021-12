SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – In her fourth day on the witness stand, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Monday described how her relationship with boyfriend and business partner Sunny Balwani was abusive. A tearful Holmes cried and stuttered as she recounted for the jury how she was raped at Stanford during her freshman year and how she processed that experience by dedicating herself to building a life by building a company. Holmes said she met Balwani when she was 18 and that he mentored her in business. The two later had a live-in romantic relationship. She went on to tell the jury...

