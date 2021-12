The holiday season at Lonesome Dove Drive-Thru Safari and Sanctuary is almost here in historic Jefferson, Texas. Lonesome Dove has over 100 animals and will be adding more in the coming weeks. They are getting some new peacocks and turkeys and have a new highland calf in the petting zoo as well. You're gonna love the new fur babies and some new animals in the front pastures and the safari including llamas and a new longhorn, according to the caretakers of the 65-acre safari.

