The Buffalo Sabres lost once again on Monday night, this time to the expansion Seattle Kraken, 6-3. Believe it or not, the Kraken scored not one but TWO shorthanded goals in the first period against Buffalo. Both shorthanded goals looked like a travel team playing a squirt house league team as the Sabres were outclassed by a franchise in just their second month of regular season games.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO