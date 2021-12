The last bleak half-decade of Major League Baseball’s Plausibly Deniable Capital Strike Era hasn’t been much fun, but it hasn’t been especially difficult to parse, either. There are the five or six big league teams that are demonstrably or at least plausibly trying to win a World Series, and while that group is diverse enough to include both the Dodgers and the Rays, it is also exclusive and has lately tended not to let in new members at a pace that keeps up for the teams that have cynically or strategically shown themselves out. It is both expensive and difficult to be in this tier, let alone to be in it every year.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO