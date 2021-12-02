Retirees fear becoming a burden

First, to be clear, it only makes sense to give money to a charity if you are passionate about their cause. As a kind of "thank-you", Congress and the IRS have built in some potential tax benefits for your donations, but only with careful planning can we realize these benefits. For example, let’s say you currently donate $10,000 annually to your favorite charity. Over the next 10 years, this will, of course, add up to $100,000 in total giving. Your generosity will make a big difference to this charity, but in this format, under current tax laws and without additional planning, you could potentially receive zero tax benefit. As mentioned, we give to charity to support the cause and not for the tax benefit, but if we can, we might as well get the tax benefit.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO