TikTok Shows Wyoming Stranger Doing Act of Kindness to Save Cattle

Come take a ride on an absolutely top tier midwest skiing experience. I’m not taking about a wild urban shoot in the early hours of a desolate morning. No rope tows, no ice beards, no jeans on skis. And nope, it’s not a people pleasin’ rail jam, either. We’re going up to Boyne Mountain, Michigan, where the legendary Mike Hornbeck is out tearing up that hill like it has never been torn up before. With Spencer Milbocker in close proximity, wheelin’ and dealin’ with one of the meanest follow cam games in the league, “A Dance with a Stranger” Act 2 is a fitting sequel to the incredibly well rounded and beautifully made original. Mike still owns his style in such a way that very few every have. He is extremely recognizable, and has served as an influence for so many aspiring skiers today. Making the most out of what you have seems to be at the cornerstone of how he sees the mountain.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO