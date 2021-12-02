Feast of Sharing drive-up December 9 at the Abilene Convention Center

HEB and the Food Bank of West Texas are partnering once again to offer a drive-up event for the Feast of Sharing on Thursday, December 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center's north parking lot.

Full details can be found in the Food Bank of West Texas' news release by clicking here.

Drivers can enter the Convention Center's north parking lot from North 7th and Pine or from the Cedar Street parking lot entrance, and proceed forward until they will be directed to turn north within the parking lot to receive this year's meal. Drivers will then continue north to exit the parking lot onto North 8th Street.