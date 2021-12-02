ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why do the Robots want Will Robinson in Lost In Space season 3?

By Darcy Rafter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost in Space season 3 has just come to an end but fans want to know why the Robots want Will Robinson so desperately. Let’s discover why they’re so obsessed. In Episode 7, Will Robinson aka Maxwell Jenkins gets an artificial heart and everyone was trying to save Alpha Centauri from...

Sea Coast Echo

‘Lost in Space’s Final Season Will Answer All of Your Lingering Questions

The Robinson family rockets into the third and final season of Netflix‘s Lost in Space, which finds them in a difficult spot: apart. The action on this adaptation of the 1960s CBS series picks up a year after the Robots’ attack on the ship Resolute at the end of Season 2. Now, siblings Penny (Mina Sundwall), Judy (Taylor Russell), and Will (Maxwell Jenkins) are trapped on a mysterious planet after escaping the ship.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Lost in Space’s Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, and Ignacio Serricchio on Season 3 and What It Was Like on the Last Day of Filming the Series

With Lost in Space Season 3 now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Toby Stephens (John Robinson), Molly Parker (Maureen Robinson), Ignacio Serricchio (Don West) about making the final season of the hit sci-fi series. During the interview, they talked about Max Jenkins huge growth spurt between Season 2 and Season 3, how much they were told about the arc of the series when they first signed on, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, what it was like on the last day of filming, what they can tease about the final season, and more.
TV SERIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Lost in Space

Not enough ratings to calculate a score. You're almost there! Just confirm how you got your ticket. Let's get your review verified. Enter your Ticket Confirmation# located in your email. Cinemark Coming Soon. We won’t be able to verify your ticket today, but it’s great to know for the future.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxwell Jenkins
Space.com

'Lost in Space' blasts back onto Netflix today with Season 3

It seems that good things do indeed come to those who wait, and we're super-excited to finally see the third season of "Lost in Space" on our television screens. So, you need to speed-read this article, then leap into the living room, carefully avoiding the cat and in one deft motion — like Mjollnir hurtling into Thor's awaiting hand — reach out for the remote, turn the TV on, sit back and enjoy the concluding season of Netflix's epic sci-fi, for it is available to watch. Right now.
TV SERIES
nbcpalmsprings.com

Go Inside Third and Final Season of Netflix’s “Lost in Space”

The third and final season of Netflix’s “Lost in Space” is here, and if you’re a fan of the show like I am, it’s a bit sad. I don’t want to see Jupiter 2 go!. Molly Parker (Maureen Robinson), Toby Stephens (John Robinson), and Ignacio Serricchio (Don West) return to their respective roles for the third and final season of “Lost in Space.” I spoke with the actors to talk about how their characters evolve for season 3 and the themes of the series.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Lost in Space doesn’t deserve to be lost in Netflix’s catalog

When it debuted in 2018, the rebooted Lost in Space series was (according to Netflix’s self-reporting) watched by 6.3 million Netflix subscribers in its first 72 hours, one of strongest debuts on the platform that year. Since then, streaming services have hosted an unprecedented boom in big-budget space sci-fi television. The Expanse found an audience on Amazon Prime, Disney Plus launched The Mandalorian, CBS/Paramount Plus expanded from one new Star Trek series to four (going on five) — there’s more than any fan of the genre can keep track of, let alone watch. This goes double for series that debut on Netflix, whose “all at once” season drops mean that anything short of a smash hit completely disappears off the cultural radar in a matter of days. In an arena this crowded, Lost in Space seems to have gotten, well, lost.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Lost in Space’: Taylor Russell, Max Jenkins and Mina Sundwall on Season 3 and What It Was Like on the Last Day of Filming the Series

With Lost in Space Season 3 now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Max Jenkins (Will Robinson), Taylor Russell (Judy Robinson) and Mina Sundwall (Penny Robinson) about making the final season of the hit sci-fi series. During the interview, they talked about Jenkins huge growth spurt between Season 2 and Season 3, what it was like on the last day of filming, who took things home from set, what they can tease about the final season, who texts too much, and more.
TV SERIES
celebritypage.com

Mina Sundwall Chats 'Lost In Space' Series Finale

After three exciting seasons, Lost In Space is coming to an end. Actress Mina Sundwall shared her feelings on the series finale with Arthur Kade. "I'm very pleased with the way that it ends. It ends in a way that I like," Sundwall said. Sundwall doesn't only appear in the...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Lost in Space season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s big season 3 premiere, can you expect a Lost in Space season 4 renewal? Or, are we officially at the end of the road? There is, to the surprise of no one, a lot to talk through within this piece. So where should begin? By being mostly the...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
