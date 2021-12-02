ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden's new winter COVID plan will reimburse you for at-home tests

By Tamara Keith, Brian Naylor
North Country Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden announced Thursday that private health insurance plans will soon reimburse people who buy over-the-counter, at-home rapid tests for the coronavirus — one of a series of steps the White House is planning in order to encourage better detection and prevention of COVID-19 this winter. Speaking at the...

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

Comments / 0

The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Herald

Biden’s winter coronavirus plan: What you need to know

Winter is closing in and coronavirus cases are spiking, prompting President Biden to announce new steps to beat back the pandemic as it enters its second year. Here is what you need to know about Biden’s latest coronavirus efforts:. Travel:. All inbound travelers to the United States, regardless of nationality...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Tests for Incoming Overseas Passengers Required in New Biden Plan

Thursday President Joe Biden announced negative COVID-19 tests will be required for incoming overseas passengers as part of a tougher plan in the wake of a new omicron variant that has been detected in a large number of cases in other countries. At DFW Airport Thursday, passengers Kelsey Salazar and...
DALLAS, TX
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Seven days: Following Trump’s coronavirus trail

When he first learned he had tested positive for the coronavirus, President Donald Trump was already aboard Air Force One, en route to a massive rally in Middletown, Pa. With him on the plane that Saturday evening were dozens of people — senior aides, Air Force One personnel, junior staffers, journalists and other members of the large entourage typical for a presidential trip — all squeezed together in the recirculating air of a jetliner.
POTUS
North Country Public Radio

Hochul says an Upstate mask mandate would be "almost impossible"

Governor Kathy Hochul was asked Thursday about the spiking COVID-19 rates across Upstate New York, including the North Country. She was asked if they could require crackdowns, like mask mandates or requiring vaccination proof for indoor dining. New York City has both, and its COVID-19 rates are far lower than the rest of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ames Tribune

Department of Justice investigation prompts Hy-Vee to make changes to online COVID vaccine portal

Iowa's largest pharmacy chain will make changes to its COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system after federal investigators found the company's online web portal excluded some users with disabilities. West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee has agreed to update its vaccine registration web portal to conform to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, a standard...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH

