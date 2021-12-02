ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Selena Gomez shares tips on how to get out of bed during a bad mental health day

Cover picture for the articleGetting out of bed is something people do every day, but that task can sometimes feel impossible for those struggling with their mental health. Selena Gomez understands that battle all too well and shared the steps she takes to get herself out from under the covers. “Sometimes I’m not...

