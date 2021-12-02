The Best Portable Power Station for Every Holiday Challenge

Wagons are perhaps the best cars American customers don't want to buy anymore for whatever reason. They offer cargo space similar to most crossovers and SUVs, while being as or more fuel-efficient and easier to park than those vehicles. Wagons are often way better looking than high-sided SUVs, which are in essence just heavier, fuel-sucking lifted station wagons. In spite of all of those wonderful qualities, wagons have largely been ignored in America since the rise of the SUV and usually sell in small numbers. But wagons are still huge in Europe and high-end examples have been making something of a comeback here in the U.S., or at least one last stand. Until they fade away for good, we'll be keeping track of every new and existing wagon on the market. So without further ado, here is every station wagon you'll be able to buy in 2022.

BUYING CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO