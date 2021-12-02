ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Charles Berthoud: When They Say You Have Too Many Strings

By Corey Brown
No Treble
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love Charles Berthoud. And we love how he’s been responding to the typical comments...

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Experts Say, Giving Kids Too Many Christmas Gifts Is Actually Bad For Them

Over the years, parents have tried to adopt a limit of Christmas gifts per child but how many Christmas gifts are too many?. Well, Experts Say, Giving Kids Too Many Christmas Gifts Is Actually Bad For Them. Here’s Why. According to experts, the amount of gifts your child receives in...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Berthoud
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Robby Krieger on Jim Morrison: "There was no difference between Jim on-stage and off. I’m pretty sure Iggy Pop doesn’t roll around in glass in between trips to the supermarket and I doubt Hendrix ever set his guitar on fire just to keep warm"

Robby Krieger watched Jim Morrison go from a "very shy and reserved" young singer to a wildman proclaiming himself as god. The Doors was quite a trip, but the guitarist tells the Guardian that the legacy of the band's music will outlive the Morrison stories. “The music will outlast all...
MUSIC
waytoomany.games

Too Many Bones is Too Much Fun

Too Many Bones, published by Chip Theory Games, originally came out in 2017, but has consistently released new content that expands on its already massive experience. This was one of my Grail Games until I got my hands on it about a year ago and have been slowly gathering all of the expansions like the little dice hoarder I am. As much is I enjoy Too Many Bones, it has sat on my review backburner for quite some time in favor of newer releases. With the expansion Too Many Bones: Unbreakable crowdfunding campaign that just wrapped up on Gamefound, there’s no better time to finally discuss the game. However, for the purpose of this article, we’ll only be talking about the base game. We’ll publish a follow up article in the weeks to come that goes into detail about all of the extra characters and their abilities.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
blufftontoday.com

Harrell: You can't have too much turkey

We'll have Thanksgiving Day dinner at my house. Potluck, 12 o'clock, aiming for the blessing to be offered up at 1300 hours Bluffton Time. Granddaughter Anna Catherine and her husband Blaine, who is active-duty Coast Guard and might be on call, won't be with us. They are in Astoria, Washington, out on the west coast.
BLUFFTON, SC
Shropshire Star

Andy Richardson: Too many machines when one man went to mow...

Kumar has delivered the Flymo. Thank you Kumar. Thank you DPD. If you send one of those five-star rating things in which you ask me to articulate my customer experience, I will offer six gold stars. Seamless. So thanks. The Flymo, however, has not found a happy home. Like an...
ALAN TITCHMARSH
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have "Too Much" Abdominal Fat

If you've gone up a notch or two on your belt you're not alone. Some reports say 42% of Americans have gained weight during the pandemic. Putting on a few pounds is normal, especially as we age, but how much is too much? And what about visceral fat—the fat around your belly, the kind that can lead to all number of health issues? Eat This, Not That! Health, talked to experts who weigh in on how to know when we have too much abdominal fat. Read the six signs to watch out for—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS
No Treble

The Brown’stone: The Only Arpeggio Exercise You Need

This week in The Brown’stone on No Treble, I’ve got an excellent way for you to practice arpeggios. This exercise is one of my absolute favorites. It targets every aspect of your musicality by working your left-hand agility, right-hand dexterity, your ears, and it’s a beautifully melodic sequence that plays like an etude. It’s one of those exercises that can easily be applied in almost any musical situation.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Let them eat cheese puffs: The rise of the modern gougere on restaurant menus

It started at Elliot’s which, to my memory, was my first jaunt into the great cheese puff wave. Golden exterior, molten interior, covered in a leaning tower of shaved parmesan; it was perfection. I was interviewing someone at the time, and could clearly hear my ecstatic cheese-induced puffs of joy when writing up the recording the following day.If you’ve eaten out in any semi-trendy, Eurocentric restaurant in London in the last few months you may have noticed a trend brewing. No, it’s not the sparse Scandi-accented dining rooms or the sky rocketing wine list entry point, it’s something a little...
RESTAURANTS
No Treble

Mats Eilertsen Releases “Hymn For Hope”

Eilertsen is joined by tenor saxophonist Tore Brunberg, guitarist Thomas T. Dahl, and drummer Hans Hulbækmo. Hymn For Hope was recorded over two days in December of 2020 in Oslo. Dahl called it an “open pocket of freedom in the middle of the Covid pandemic.”. “After being locked in for...
MUSIC
No Treble

Julia Hofer: Top 5 ABBA Bass Lines

Julia Hofer’s “Top 5 Bass Lines” videos are always a big hit around here. She’s just published a new one, focusing on the music of ABBA and the bass lines of Rutger Gunnarsson and Mike Watson. The song list includes “Waterloo” (0:58), “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” (2:18), “Dancing Queen” (3:55), “Knowing...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Maggie Rose Releases Trippy Cover of Carole King’s ‘I Feel the Earth Move’

Maggie Rose regularly nods to her inspirations in her original recordings, bridging soul, rock, country, and funk alike on the 2021 album Have a Seat. Rose goes straight to one of the sources for a swirling, trippy cover of Rock Hall of Famer Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” that was released on Friday. The track premiered earlier this week on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame station, for which Rose did a takeover to play music by some of her heroes. In its original form, King’s is a soulful stomper that leads off the classic album Tapestry. In Rose’s...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy