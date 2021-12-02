Charles Berthoud: When They Say You Have Too Many Strings

Too Many Bones, published by Chip Theory Games, originally came out in 2017, but has consistently released new content that expands on its already massive experience. This was one of my Grail Games until I got my hands on it about a year ago and have been slowly gathering all of the expansions like the little dice hoarder I am. As much is I enjoy Too Many Bones, it has sat on my review backburner for quite some time in favor of newer releases. With the expansion Too Many Bones: Unbreakable crowdfunding campaign that just wrapped up on Gamefound, there’s no better time to finally discuss the game. However, for the purpose of this article, we’ll only be talking about the base game. We’ll publish a follow up article in the weeks to come that goes into detail about all of the extra characters and their abilities.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO