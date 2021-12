An Illinois man is facing felony gun charges after State Police received a report of a menacing complaint that occurred on the State Thruway in the town of Dunkirk shortly before 3 pm Monday. Troopers say a truck driver reported that a male passenger of a silver Ford F-150 pointed what appeared to be an assault rifle at him, out the window of the pickup truck. Troopers located the vehicle, and while interviewing the occupants, a Star Arms AR-15 loaded with a 30-round magazine was observed in the vehicle, along with a bag containing an additional 125 live rounds. The passenger, 23-year-old Tyler Ringwood of Charleston, Illinois, was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree (loaded firearm); criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree (large capacity ammunition feeding device); criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree (assault rifle); and menacing (with a weapon) in the 2nd degree. Ringwood was arraigned in Town of Brant Court and later remanded to the Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $500 cash bail or bond. The driver of the F-150 was not charged in the incident.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO