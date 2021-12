The Miami Dolphins traveled to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets this past weekend. This was a game where most offenses struggled scoring throughout. Both teams scored touchdowns in the first quarter, but it took until after halftime for both teams to put points on the board again. Even with some of the offensive struggles, the Dolphins did manage to win this game by a score of 24-17. Miami is now on a three-game winning streak, with their other wins being against the Texans and the Ravens. This article will recap the Miami Dolphins’ Week 11 game against the New York Jets.

