Krupp (Marlin) -- Thumbnail History

Carson Dobbins Boren and Mary Ann Kays Boren were among the first Anglo-Americans to settle in King County. With their infant, Livonia Gertrude Boren, known as Gertrude (1850-1912), they left Illinois to travel West on the Oregon Trail with the Denny Party. They arrived on Alki in Seattle on November 13, 1851. The following spring, they among others homesteaded in what would become downtown Seattle. The Borens had two more children, William Richard (1854-1899) and Mary Louise (1857-1926). Carson and Mary Kays Boren divorced in January 1861. Carson served as King County's first sheriff. Later he prospected for gold, constructed telegraph lines for Western Union, and was a carpenter, farmer, and hunter. There is much we do not know or understand about Mary Boren. We have a few facts but no first-hand account. She married three more times and had another daughter, Lydia Blakeney (1869-1921). During the 1860s and 1870s she largely lived in Oregon. She kept the name Blakeney but divorced this last husband in 1884. She returned to Seattle to live the rest of her life, mostly with her daughter Lydia. Carson lived his last years in King County, first with son William and later with daughter Gertrude.

