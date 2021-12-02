Krupp (Marlin) -- Thumbnail History

Krupp, located in Grant County about 25 miles northeast of Moses Lake, is Washington's smallest town. It is situated in a small valley along Crab Creek, and is bordered to the north and south by canyon walls nearly 300 feet high. Krupp sprang into existence at the dawn of the twentieth...
A local Republican "community leader" based in Idaho was blasted recently for a racist since-deleted Tweet complaining about a commercial showing a Black family enjoying the holidays. The Daily Beast reported Lisa Leisy lost it on social media after seeing an old Hershey commercial depicting a Black family reveling in the holiday spirit.
Perhaps Florida should brace for a new round of interstate refugees – this time, from Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority, during a meeting on Thursday, discussed making its existing statewide mask mandate permanent, according to The Blaze. Oregon is one of six states – also including Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New...
The Biden administration's Build Back Better Act includes a provision aimed specifically at some electric vehicles buyers. If that new EV is built in America by union workers, then customers can receive subsidies of up to $12,500. Automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, all of whom have major manufacturing operations in the US, are not happy about the union-made provision because their factory workers are not unionized. And, as it turns out, they're not the only ones taking issue with the bill.
As 388th TFW Vice Commander Col Jack Broughton put it, ‘I had been shot down by our own people’. To avoid the possible entrance of Chinese or Soviet forces into the Vietnam War, Washington tightly controlled these bombing operations. Limitations imposed included no bombing in the “sanctuaries” around Hanoi (the capital of North Vietnam), Haiphong (North Vietnam’s main port), and a buffer zone along the Chinese border. Moreover, many types of targets remained off limits early in the campaign, including enemy airfields, surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites and petroleum facilities.
After adding over 682,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 48.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 770,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
Former Valley News publisher Don Albano, left, chats with Bill Palumbo at a chamber of commerce event in the 1970s. He said he bought and sold the newspaper using contracts written on bar napkins. File photo.
Carson Dobbins Boren and Mary Ann Kays Boren were among the first Anglo-Americans to settle in King County. With their infant, Livonia Gertrude Boren, known as Gertrude (1850-1912), they left Illinois to travel West on the Oregon Trail with the Denny Party. They arrived on Alki in Seattle on November 13, 1851. The following spring, they among others homesteaded in what would become downtown Seattle. The Borens had two more children, William Richard (1854-1899) and Mary Louise (1857-1926). Carson and Mary Kays Boren divorced in January 1861. Carson served as King County's first sheriff. Later he prospected for gold, constructed telegraph lines for Western Union, and was a carpenter, farmer, and hunter. There is much we do not know or understand about Mary Boren. We have a few facts but no first-hand account. She married three more times and had another daughter, Lydia Blakeney (1869-1921). During the 1860s and 1870s she largely lived in Oregon. She kept the name Blakeney but divorced this last husband in 1884. She returned to Seattle to live the rest of her life, mostly with her daughter Lydia. Carson lived his last years in King County, first with son William and later with daughter Gertrude.
On November 24, 1874, Joseph F. Glidden of DeKalb, Illinois received the patent for barbed wire. The 61-year-old had been farming in DeKalb for nearly 30 years when he began tinkering with fencing to keep his cattle from roaming. The year before, Glidden had attended an agriculture fair with merchants...
Comments / 0