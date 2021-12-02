ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Garland Police Searching for 20-Year-Old in Connection With Aggravated Assault, Manslaughter

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago

The Garland Police Department is searching for a...

garland.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Garland, TX
Crime & Safety
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
71K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy