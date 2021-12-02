Pipeline Mileage Fee Courtesy Notice

On Monday, November 29, 2021, City of Danville utility customers will begin receiving pre-recorded phone messages with valuable information regarding account status as well as general updates. The phone number customers will receive calls from is (859) 238-1201. Please be aware that we have transitioned to monthly billing with payments now due on the 10th of each month. As a courtesy to our customers this holiday season, we will allow late utility account payments including penalties to be made through 5:00 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 for bills due the month of November and 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 for bills due the month of December. Please contact the City of Danville water office if you would like to update the phone number that we have on file for your account.
