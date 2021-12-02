ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipeline Mileage Fee Courtesy Notice

state.tx.us
 4 days ago

This courtesy notice from the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) is provided to help pipeline operators prepare for the 2022 pipeline mileage fee that is due April 1, 2022. For information about this fee, please reference Texas Natural Resource Code §81.071 and 16 Texas Administrative Code §3.70. The annual...

rrc.state.tx.us

state.tx.us

Christian: Railroad Commission Reports Record Low Flaring Rate

AUSTIN – The statewide flaring rate fell to a record low level in September, according to the Railroad Commission’s latest production data. The percentage of natural gas flared in Texas dropped from a previous record low of 0.61% in July 2021 to a new record low of 0.21% in September.
Supermarket News

SpartanNash eliminating 10% of fleet mileage in 2022

Food wholesaler and retailer SpartanNash announced Thursday it is reducing the company’s carbon footprint in 2022 through an annual fleet mileage decrease in excess of 7 million miles, representing 10% of total fleet mileage. According to the company, this network optimization eliminates nearly 10,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions and provides faster, fresher and more cost-effective deliveries for SpartanNash’s food retailer customers.
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
State
Texas State
pncguam.com

Tax refunds paid within 20 days of filing; $1.7M in refunds out this week

Continuing their commitment to the timely payment of income tax refunds, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration has announced the latest batch release of tax refund payments totaling $1,794,118 including refund garnishments. This represents the payment of 486 error-free returns filed on or before November 15, 2021. Since 2019, the Department of...
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

2022 Cost Recovery Fee Notice for the Groundfish Trawl Rationalization Program

This action provides participants in the Pacific Coast Groundfish Trawl Rationalization Program with the 2022 cost recovery fee percentages and the average mothership (MS) price per pound to be used in the catcher/processor (C/P) coop program to calculate the fee amount for the upcoming calendar year. For the 2022 calendar year, NMFS announces the following fee percentages by sector specific program:
WWL-AMFM

Business: Infrastructure cash on its way

The first major infusion of federal cash from the bipartisan infrastructure law is on its way to states across the country to overhaul the nation’s aging water infrastructure and dangerous lead pipes. The EPA will distribute $7.4 billion to
danvilleky.org

Water Billing Calls and Holiday Courtesy

On Monday, November 29, 2021, City of Danville utility customers will begin receiving pre-recorded phone messages with valuable information regarding account status as well as general updates. The phone number customers will receive calls from is (859) 238-1201. Please be aware that we have transitioned to monthly billing with payments now due on the 10th of each month. As a courtesy to our customers this holiday season, we will allow late utility account payments including penalties to be made through 5:00 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 for bills due the month of November and 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 for bills due the month of December. Please contact the City of Danville water office if you would like to update the phone number that we have on file for your account.
