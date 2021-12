VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ('Fury' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from the Three Bluffs deposit expansion drilling at its Committee Bay project in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut. Drill hole 21TB-152 drilled 120 metres (m) down dip from the currently defined resource at Three Bluffs targeting a prominent geophysical conductor. The hole intersected three discrete zones of high-grade gold mineralization over a 30m drill width, including 10.0m of 13.93 g/t gold, 3.0m of 18.67 g/t gold and 1.0m of 23.2 g/t gold (Figure 1).

