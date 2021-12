The first case of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in Ireland The Department of Health said on Wednesday that the new coronavirus variant had been found after the sequencing of a number of suspect samples.Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had warned in recent days, as concern about the new variant spread across the world, that it was likely to already be in Ireland.The case, the department confirmed, is associated with travel from one of the countries the Irish Government has recently imposed travel restrictions on.In a statement, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The Nphet Epidemiological Surveillance Team has...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO