Video Games

Final Fantasy 14 surpasses 25 million registered accounts

By Lisa Maguire
videogamesrepublic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest figures released by Square Enix a few hours before the launch of the Endwalker extension, FF14 has just exceeded 25 million accounts. Final Fantasy XIV has established itself this year as one of the main games of the moment. In quick...

