The Internet of Things is developing very strongly and is being applied more and more in our life. Before the Internet was just a network of computers around the globe, no one thought a washing machine or a wearable could be connected and controlled. IoT technology has changed that, now billions of useful things are connected and serve people’s lives such as household goods, machines in industry or agriculture, etc. But have you ever thought about how to identify a device in this large system, is there any rule in naming it? So let’s find out the Internet application naming and identifier in IoT with Speranza through this article.

