Network and Security Integration Tops IT Team Retooling Goals

In today’s world, working without access to wireless internet would be nearly impossible. Wi-Fi is used by people all over the world for anything from entertainment purposes to achieving their work goals. However, with the internet’s widespread use comes an underlying threat in the form of hackers looking to exploit security vulnerabilities in order to get access to your personal data and information. As we get closer to a future when everything from our phone to our refrigerator is connected to the internet through a wireless connection, it’s becoming increasingly vital to know how to keep our Wi-Fi safe and secure. We’ll cover all you need to know about Wi-Fi security basics and which wireless security you should employ in this article.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO