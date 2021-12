It’s the second generation of BMW’s four-door version of the two-door version of a four-door car. The 4 Series Gran Coupé might have seemed like a strange concept when it first came out and the jury is still out on whether it merits the term ‘coupé’, but fact is that enough people were seduced by the original’s combination of coupé looks and near-estate practicality. As there’s a new 3 Series and a new 4 Series, it was only natural that there would be a new 4 Series Gran Coupé.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO