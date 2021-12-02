ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newmann: When enough is enough

By Tom Newmann
 2 days ago
“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” – Amendment 2 of the United States Constitution. “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people” — slogan of the National Rifle Association. We’ve...

timbrcutr
2d ago

I had family and friends either kill themselves and killed by others, Well you know what there's nothing can be done about it. I think here in Washington the last few months we had just as many fatal car wrecks as we did shooting's so it doesnt matter we all live we all die when we go isnt up to us but it is our job to look after ourselves and our family whether we are driving or broke down at night in a bad part of town so people have to depend on themselves to survive when it comes down to it if your vulnerable and dont like guns then you better be able to stick a fly to the wall with a throwning knife. Gun free zones invite crazies to do harm if you have one keep it to those that occupy it dont advertise it to the public everyone claims to want common sense gun laws but nobody bring common sense to the table

Randy Furr
2d ago

Problems are with the parents, or lack off, not raising their kids to be responsiblefor their actions starting at an early age. Parents now don't discipline or even talk to their kids, about anything, send them off with video games or phone to raise themselves. America doesn't have a gun problem, it has a people problem.

